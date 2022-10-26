Rams Designate RB Kyren Williams & S Quentin Lake To Return

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have designated RB Kyren Williams and S Quentin Lake to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Returned to Practice DB Quentin Lake

• Designated for Return/Returned to Practice RB Kyren Williams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 26, 2022

This opens 21-day windows for both players to be activated.

Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 and was determined to miss up to six weeks after his injury.

Williams, 22, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft. He signed his four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal with the team and is set to earn a base salary of $445,278 this season.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in one game but did not record any statistics.

During his three years at Notre Dame, Williams has 419 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.