Rams Designate S Quentin Lake To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced they designated S Quentin Lake to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice S Quentin Lake

Lake now has 21 days to practice before being activated.

This comes shortly after the organization signed Lake to a new three-year deal worth up to $42 million. Lake has been on injured reserve since Week 11 after suffering a dislocated elbow.

Lake, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Lake appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded 61 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, 10 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.