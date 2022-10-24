Rams Designate Three To Return From IR Including WR Van Jefferson

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday they have designated WR Van Jefferson, CB Troy Hill and LB Travin Howard to return to practice.

LA Rams Transactions:

Howard was on the non-football injury list, Jefferson and Hill were on injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Jefferson, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.1 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 50 receptions on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns.