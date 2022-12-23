Rams DT Aaron Donald “Probably Not” Playing Again This Season

Rams HC Sean McVay said DT Aaron Donald will “probably not” be cleared to play again this season, per Sarah Barshop.

Donald has a high ankle sprain and the Rams have already been eliminated from the playoffs, so there’s not much point in risking further injury for Donald.

Donald, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams this offseason.

In 2022, Donald appeared in 11 games for the Rams, recording 49 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.