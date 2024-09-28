Rams Elevate DB Ahkello Witherspoon & WR Xavier Smith

The Rams announced on Saturday that they are elevating DB Ahkello Witherspoon and WR Xavier Smith to play in Week 4.

Witherspoon, 29, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh last offseason.

The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May of last year and he signed on with the Rams.

In 2023, Witherspoon appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses and two fumble recoveries.