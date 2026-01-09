Rams Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad For Wild Card Round

The Los Angeles Rams announced they elevated OLB Nick Hampton and S Tanner Ingle from the practice squad to the active roster for their Wild Card game against the Panthers.
Hampton, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year, $4,139,108 rookie contract but was waived in early December this year.
Los Angeles re-signed Hampton to the practice squad a few days later. He’s bounced on and off the P-squad this season.
In 2025, Hampton has appeared in 12 games for the Rams and recorded 10 total tackles.
