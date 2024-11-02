Rams Elevate Two Players

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have elevated LB Elias Neal and P Ty Zentner from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 9.

Neal, 23, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2024. He was waived coming out of training camp this year before re-signing with the practice squad.

In 2024, Neal has appeared in five games for the Rams and hasn’t recorded any statistics.