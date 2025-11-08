Rams Elevated K Harrison Mevis & LS Jake McQuaide

The Rams announced on Saturday that they have elevated K Harrison Mevis to be their starter in Week 10, along with veteran LS Jake McQuaide.

Mevis will start over K Joshua Karty, who has struggled with missed kicks this season.

Mevis, 23, is nicknamed “The Thiccer Kicker” due to his size of 5’11 243 pounds. He went undrafted out of Missouri in 2024 before catching on with Carolina.

After being released by the Panthers, he spent the 2025 spring season with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, then had a stint with the Jets during the offseason.

In 2025, Mevis appeared in 10 games for the Stallions in the UFL and made 20 of 21 field goals, including five of six from at least 50 yards.