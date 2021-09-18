Rams Elevating LB Justin Lawler & LB Micah Kiser From Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they are elevating LB Justin Lawler and LB Micah Kiser from the practice squad for Week 2.

Both players will be able to return to the practice squad after Week 2 without being subjected to waivers.

Lawler, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rams and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

In 2018, Lawler appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded five tackles.

Kiser, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2.75M contract.

In 2020, Kiser appeared in nine games for the Rams and recorded 77 tackles, one forced fumble, and three passes defended.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply