Rams Elevating LB Justin Lawler & LB Micah Kiser From Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they are elevating LB Justin Lawler and LB Micah Kiser from the practice squad for Week 2.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad LB Micah Kiser

Both players will be able to return to the practice squad after Week 2 without being subjected to waivers.

Lawler, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rams and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

In 2018, Lawler appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded five tackles.

Kiser, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2.75M contract.

In 2020, Kiser appeared in nine games for the Rams and recorded 77 tackles, one forced fumble, and three passes defended.