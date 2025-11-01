Rams Elevating RB Ronnie Rivers & CB A.J. Green

The Rams announced on Saturday that they are elevating RB Ronnie Rivers and CB A.J. Green this week.

Rivers, 26, is the son of former NFL RB Ron Rivers. He originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was cut in training camp as a rookie and caught on with the Seahawks, but was among their final roster cuts.

Rivers signed on with the Rams’ practice squad in 2022 and has been with the team for the past three seasons.

In 2025, Rivers has appeared in one game but recorded no statistics.