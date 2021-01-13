Rams Exec. Brad Holmes Considered Favorite For Lions’ GM Job

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes is considered to be the favorite for the Lions’ GM vacancy following the news that the Broncos are hiring George Paton.

Albert Breer adds that Lions also are still considering Indy’s Ed Dodds and New Orleans’ Terry Fontenot and Jeff Ireland for the job.

Here’s the pool of candidates for the Lions’ job:

Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Texans GM Rick Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) VP of player personnel Kyle O’Brien (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Director of player personnel Lance Newmark (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Director of pro scouting Rob Lohman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM-pro personnel Terry Fontenot (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings assistant GM George Paton (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

Detroit has been linked to Steelers GM Kevin Colbert in recent days, but reports from today have shot down the idea and said that the Lions have not requested permission to speak with him.

It’s worth mentioning that Holmes is considered a finalist for the Falcons’ job.

Holmes, 41, has spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career with the Rams, starting as a public relations intern and working his way up to director of college scouting.

We’ll have more on the Lions’ GM search as the news is available.