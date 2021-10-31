Rams Expected To Release WR DeSean Jackson If No Trade Partner Found

According to Mike Garafolo, the Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to part ways, meaning if Los Angeles can’t trade the veteran receiver, he’ll be released.

The Rams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, to shop Jackson. But if it’s clear the Rams will cut Jackson, it’s unlikely that any team will give up anything to trade for him.

Garafolo said the two sides had a discussion Friday and left with a mutual agreement to look for a trade. Jackson had played limited snaps but this also opens up more of a role for a younger option like second-round WR Tutu Atwell.

The Rams made Jackson a healthy scratch in Week 8.

Jackson, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles released him back in February. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams in March.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in seven games for the Rams and caught eight passes for 221 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Jackson as the news is available.