Rams Fear Torn ACL For TE Tyler Higbee

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams fear TE Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL in Sunday night’s playoff loss to the Lions.
Higbee was hit low while jumping up for a pass. He’s having an MRI today to confirm the diagnosis.
It’s an unfortunate blow for the veteran, as the standard recovery timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months.
Higbee, 31, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.
Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023 when he signed another three-year, $27 million extension.
In 2023, Higbee appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 47 passes on 70 targets for 495 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!