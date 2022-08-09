Rams Finalize Extension For HC Sean McVay, Still Working On GM Les Snead

Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed on Tuesday that he received a contract extension earlier this offseason, but the team was waiting to also finalize a deal with GM Les Snead to make an official announcement. The terms of his deal have not been released.

“We wanted to be able to announce that when both of us [had] gotten done. It is something that we’ve been taken care of, but it is very important for Les and I to kind of have that represented as we’re a partnership and a pair,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

McVay reiterated that he felt it was important to announce his extension in conjunction with Snead due to their close relationship working together.

“These things, they take time, but I think it is important,” McVay said. “We had a respect for the process. We wanted it to be able to be announced when both Les and I got done because of the partnership. And I think it’s only gotten better as we go, but that’s kind of where it’s at right now.”

Back in March, Rams executive Kevin Demoff said that they expect to finalize contract extensions for McVay and Snead prior to the preseason, so the sides have been working toward an agreement over the last several months and it only seems like a matter of time.

It was also reported in February that McVay was in-line for a deal this offseason.

McVay, 36, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017.

In five seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 55-26 (67.9 percent) to go along with four playoff appearances (6-3 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl.

Snead, 51, was hired by the Rams as their general manager back in 2012 along with HC Jeff Fisher. Prior to hiring McVay as head coach in 2017, the Rams endured five straight losing seasons and no playoff appearances.