Rams Finalize Extension With GM Les Snead & HC Sean McVay Through 2026

According to Jonathan Jones, the Rams and GM Les Snead have agreed to an extension ahead of the start of the season tonight.

The Rams confirmed the news in an announcement:

This is the Sean McVay + Les Snead extension tweet. 👏 pic.twitter.com/z71ccueI5c — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 8, 2022

Adam Schefter says both men are now under contract through the 2026 season.

The deal makes Snead among the highest-paid executives in football and ties him to the team for the same time as HC Sean McVay, who finalized his extension earlier this year.

“We wanted to be able to announce that when both of us [had] gotten done. It is something that we’ve been taken care of, but it is very important for Les and I to kind of have that represented as we’re a partnership and a pair,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Snead, 51, was hired by the Rams as their general manager back in 2012 along with HC Jeff Fisher. Prior to hiring McVay as head coach in 2017, the Rams endured five straight losing seasons and no playoff appearances.