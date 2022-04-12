Rams Have Been In Contact With CB Stephon Gilmore

A source tells Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that the Rams have been in contact with free agent CB Stephon Gilmore this offseason.

There has been some recent speculation about Gilmore and S Tyrann Mathieu possibly being options for the Rams, as Gilmore could slot in opposite of Jalen Ramsey.

However, Rodrigue says she hasn’t gotten the sense that the Rams’ front office has had “developing” conversations with Mathieu. Although, she adds that this doesn’t rule out mutual or future interest from Los Angeles.

Rodrigue doesn’t expect the Rams to sign any players until after the draft in order to not impact the compensatory pick formula.

Gilmore has been linked to the Chiefs in recent weeks, but it seems like he’ll wait to eventually sign with a team. Other teams linked to Gilmore this offseason include the Jets, 49ers, and Raiders.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

In 2021, Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 16 total tackles, two interceptions, and two pass deflections.

