Rams Hiring Jaguars ST Coordinator Joe DeCamillis To Same Position

According to Albert Breer, the Rams are hiring Jaguars ST coordinator Joe DeCamillis to the same position on their staff.

Los Angeles’ previous special teams coach John Bonamego will moving into a new role as a senior coaching assistant but remain on staff.

The Rams were pretty bad on special teams in 2020 so some kind of shakeup was expected.

DeCamillis, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos back in 1988 as their special teams coach. After five years with the Broncos, DeCamillis worked for a number of teams including the Giants, Falcons, Jaguars, Cowboys and Bears before returning to the Broncos as their special teams coordinator in 2015. He was hired away by the Jaguars in 2017.

SI.com’s Rick Gosselin had the Jaguars rated as the No. 13 special teams unit in the NFL in 2020.