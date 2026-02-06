Rams Hiring Kliff Kingsbury To Offensive Coaching Staff

According to Adam Schefter, former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is joining the Rams’ offensive coaching staff.

It’s still unclear what Kingsbury’s exact role will be.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise. Jordan Schultz writes that Kingsbury is at a point in his career where he wants to continue growing as a coach.

He interviewed for the Giants’ offensive coordinator role and was considered a “strong candidate” for the Ravens’ job.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.