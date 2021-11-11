Rams In Play For Odell Beckham Jr?

The Rams beat reporter for the Athletic, Jourdan Rodrigue, says she is getting a strong sense that the Rams are in play as a landing spot for WR Odell Beckham.

Rodrigue points out that Rams HC Sean McVay had a huge grin when asked about Beckham and did not rule it out in his response. She adds he was almost giggling when he walked away from the podium as well.

“Les is always doing work behind the scenes. Like I said, I’m focused on the Niners,” McVay said via Gary Klein.

The only thing that’s clear about Beckham’s next potential landing spot at this point is that he’s going to wait several days to decide, probably until after the slate of games Sunday.

Reports have been all over the place for the past couple of days. A number of teams have been linked to Beckham including the Packers, Chiefs, Saints, Patriots and Seahawks. Now it appears the Rams can be added to that list.

Beckham officially cleared waivers on Tuesday and is free to sign with any team.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 had any team claimed him.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

