Rams LT Alaric Jackson Won’t Face Felony Charge

Per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Rams LT Alaric Jackson won’t face a felony charge after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge in June.

According to Barshop, Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the city’s attorney’s office, said the case has been assigned for a pre-filing diversion that is an alternative to misdemeanor criminal prosecution.

“Charges are not filed against the respondent at this time, however, the case stays open throughout the length of the statute of limitations. It can be re-evaluated if there are further developments,” Pine said in a statement to ESPN.

Barshop mentions Jackson could still be subject to discipline by the NFL under its personal conduct policy. He served a two-game suspension in 2024 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Jackson, 27, was a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 2020, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017.

Jackson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before Los Angeles used a second-round tender on him worth $4.8 million for the 2024 season.

From there, the Rams re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million deal before the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Rams and started each appearance.