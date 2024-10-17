Rams Made Three Roster Moves Including Designating OL Joseph Noteboom To Return

The Los Angeles Rams have opened the practice window for OL Joseph Noteboom to return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This opens a three-week window for Noteboom to practice with the team before he has to return to the active roster.

The Rams also re-signed OT Geron Christian to the practice squad and promoted WR Xavier Smith to the active roster.

Noteboom, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892 before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract back in 2022.

The agreement included $25 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $47 million. However, the two sides reworked the deal ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Noteboom appeared in 14 games for the Rams, making eight starts for them.