Rams Make Five Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys.

The full list includes:

Rams signed RB Malcolm Brown to their active roster.

to their active roster. Rams elevated WR Jacob Harris and C Matt Skura to their active roster.

and C to their active roster. Rams placed S Jordan Fuller and G Coleman Shelton on injured reserve.

Brown, 29, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2015. He was promoted from their practice squad later that year.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights contract in the 2018 offseason. The Rams tendered Brown as a restricted free agent in 2019, then matched the Lions’ two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet to keep Brown.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Brown signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins but was later placed on injured reserve. He signed a deal to join the Saints during the 2022 offseason but was cut in August and just returned to the Rams’ practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Brown appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 33 rush attempts for 125 yards (3.8 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught three of five targets for 10 yards.