Rams Make Five Roster Moves

The LA Rams announced that they have activated RB Jake Gervase from the COVID-19 list and signed DB Grant Haley, K Ryan Santoso, and LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad. The team also waived S Juju Hughes in a corresponding move.

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks. After a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, Santoso joined the Lions’ taxi squad.

In 2021, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and made 2-2 field goal attempts and 1-2 extra points.