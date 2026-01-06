Rams Make Four Moves, Activate S Quentin Lake From IR

The Los Angeles Rams officially activated S Quentin Lake from injured reserve on Tuesday among other moves.

The full list includes:

Rams activated S Quentin Lake from injured reserve

from injured reserve Rams placed ILB Shaun Dolac on injured reserve

on injured reserve Rams released S Nate Valcarcel from the practice squad

from the practice squad Rams signed LB Ben Niemann to their practice squad

Lake, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Lake appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded 61 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, 10 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.