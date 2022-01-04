Rams Make Four Roster Moves

The Rams announced they have made four roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Signed WR Warren Jackson to practice squad Released LS Carson Tinker from practice squad Released K Ryan Santoso from practice squad Waive, no recall, WR J.J. Koski

Santoso, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks. He had stints with the Titans and Lions before joining the Rams.

In 2021, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and three games for the Lions. He has made 4-5 field goal attempts and 6-8 extra points.