Rams Make Offensive Staff Moves Including Hiring Kentucky OC Liam Coen

According to Albert Breer, the Rams have made several moves on their offensive staff, most notably bringing in Kentucky OC Liam Coen to serve in the same role.

The Rams will also hire former Raiders OC Greg Olson to a role on the staff and give assistant HC/RB coach Thomas Brown more responsibility within the offense and on the team.

Mike Jones adds that will include more involvement with the passing game for Brown to develop him for future opportunities, either as an offensive coordinator or head coach.

Brown, 35, is a former NFL running back and played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach and was hired by the Rams in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams’ offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 5 in passing yards, No. 25 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in total points.

Coen, 36, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021.