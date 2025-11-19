Rams Make Six Roster Moves

Rams HC Sean McVay announced that they are placing RT Rob Havenstein, TE Tyler Higbee, and S Quentin Lake on injured reserve, per Sarah Barshop.

Los Angeles also claimed DB Christopher Smith off waivers from the Raiders, promoted K Harrison Mevis from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed DB Alex Johnson to the practice squad, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Havenstein, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.

Havenstein agreed to a re-negotiated contract before the 2020 season and agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million extension in September 2022.

In 2025, Havenstein has appeared in seven games and started each time at right tackle.

Higbee, 32, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023 when he signed another three-year, $27 million extension.

In 2025, Higbee has appeared in nine games and recorded 20 receptions on 30 targets for 190 yards (9.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.