Rams Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they released OL Mike McAllister from their practice squad and signed P Ty Zentner in a corresponding move on Friday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad OL Mike McAllister

• Signed to Practice Squad P Ty Zentner pic.twitter.com/OzgVkNCB4O — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 1, 2024

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DT David Olajiga (International) OL A.J. Arcuri TE Miller Forristall DB Tanner Ingle DB Shaun Jolly TE Nikola Kalinic WR Drake Stoops OLB Keir Thomas DT Cory Durden WR Quintez Cephus DB Quindell Johnson DB Cam Lampkin T Geron Christian ILB Elias Neal LB Tony Fields P Ryan Sanborn P Ty Zentner

Zentner, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived during camp and signed with the Texans, who waived him again coming out of the preseason.

Houston re-signed Zentner to the practice squad but quickly promoted him to the active roster. However, he was waived in October.

In 2023, Zenter appeared in four games for the Texans and five games for the Titans, punting 38 times with a 44.9 average, four touchbacks, and 10 kicks placed inside the 20.