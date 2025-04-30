Rams & Matthew Stafford Finalized Reworked Contract, Keeping Him At $40M Per Year

The Rams and QB Matthew Stafford have filed his official contract adjustment with the league, per Over The Cap.

It’s a two-year, $80 million contract, keeping him at $40 million per year. The deal includes $40 million in guarantees, which is a raise from what he was scheduled to see in his previous deal.

There are a series of option bonuses worth up to $48 million in total over the next two seasons and void years through 2034 to spread out the cap hit and allow the deal to be reworked in the future. Per OTC, the deal also decreases Stafford’s 2025 cap number by $8.7 million.

Although Stafford has guarantees running through next season, the deal still allows the Rams to continue to go year to year with Stafford while reaching a compromise and giving him a well-earned raise.

The Rams allowed Stafford to explore his market this offseason and the veteran had offers of $50 million per year in the range of $90 to $100 million guaranteed from the Raiders and Giants. However, he elected to remain with the Rams at a lower rate.

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford was due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal when the two sides reworked his existing contract again in 2025.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

