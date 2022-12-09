Rams OC Liam Coen Returning To Kentucky As Offensive Coordinator

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that Rams OC Liam Coen is heading back to the University of Kentucky to serve as their offensive coordinator again.

This is the job Coen previously held before joining the Rams this past February.

Sean McVay has had to fill his offensive coordinator position numerous times since taking over as the Rams’ head coach. One internal candidate is veteran coach Greg Olson.

Coen, 37, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator this past February.

In 2022, the Rams’ offense currently ranks No. 31 in total yards, No. 29 in points scored, No. 30 in rushing yards and No. 25 in passing yards.