Rams Officially Cut 19 Players, Get Down To 53

The Los Angeles Rams officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
The full list of roster cuts includes:
- WR Landen Akers
- RB Otis Anderson
- DT Eric Banks
- TE Kendall Blanton
- OT Chandler Brewer
- DE Earnest Brown
- DT Marquise Copeland
- DE John Daka
- DB Dont’e Deayon
- DB Jake Gervase
- DB Tyler Hall
- WR Trishton Jackson
- LB Micah Kiser
- WR J.J. Koski
- LB Justin Lawler
- DB Kareem Orr
- OT Max Pircher
- LB Christian Rozeboom
- RB Xavier Jones (Injured)
The Rams also placed G Coleman Shelton on the COVID-19 list.
Jones, 24, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in April of last year. He will revert to Los Angeles’ injured reserve once passing through waivers unclaimed.
In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games but recorded no offensive statistics and four kickoff return yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!