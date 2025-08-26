Rams Officially Cut 25 Players, Get Down To 53

The Los Angeles Rams announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday as they cut their roster down to 53 players.
The full list of moves includes:
Waived
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- OL Wyatt Bowles
- WR Tru Edwards
- DT Jack Heflin
- S Tanner Ingle
- CB Derion Kendrick
- CB Cam Lampkin
- OL Dylan McMahon
- OLB Jamil Muhammad
- ILB Elias Neal
- DL Bill Norton
- ILB Chris Paul Jr.
- WR Brennan Presley
- RB Ronnie Rivers
- RB Cody Schrader
- S Nate Valcarcel
- CB Charles Woods
- WR Britain Covey
- OLB Brennan Jackson
- TE Mark Redman
- WR Drake Stoops
- WR Jordan Waters
Waived/Injured
- OL Willie Lampkin IV
- CB Shaun Jolly
Terminated, Vested Veteran
- CB A.J. Green
Rivers, 26, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was cut in training camp as a rookie and caught on with the Seahawks but was among their final roster cuts.
Rivers signed on with the Rams’ practice squad in 2022 and has been with the team for the past three seasons.
In 2024, Rivers appeared in 17 games for the Rams and rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 34 yards receiving.
