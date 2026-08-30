Rams Officially Cut 31 To Finalize Initial Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced their final cuts to get the initial 53-man roster on Sunday.
The full list includes:
- LB Nick Andersen
- T A.J. Arcuri
- WR Alex Bachman
- G Austin Blaske
- P Jack Bouwmeester
- G Wyatt Bowles
- RB Dean Connors
- DB Alex Cook
- LB Devean Deal
- WR Tru Edwards
- DB NyZier Fourqurean
- LB Tomon Fox
- DB Steven Gilmore
- DB Al’zillion ‘AZ’ Hamilton
- T Blake Hance
- T Bryce Henderson
- LB Nikhai Hill-Green
- DB Tanner Ingle
- DB Alex Johnson
- TE Rohan Jones
- DT Tim Keenan III
- DB Cam Lampkin
- DT Jaxson Moi
- DT Larrell Murchison
- LB Elias Neal
- DT Bill Norton
- DE Darryl Peterson III
- WR Brennan Presley
- LB Monty Rice
- WR Tyler Scott
- DB Nate Valcarcel
Scott, 24, a native of Akron, Ohio, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.
He joined the Colts’ practice squad but was released in September. The Seahawks then signed Scott to their squad in October but released him soon after, at which point he caught on with the Rams.
In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.
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