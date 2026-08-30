Rams Officially Cut 31 To Finalize Initial Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced their final cuts to get the initial 53-man roster on Sunday.

The full list includes:

LB Nick Andersen T A.J. Arcuri WR Alex Bachman G Austin Blaske P Jack Bouwmeester G Wyatt Bowles RB Dean Connors DB Alex Cook LB Devean Deal WR Tru Edwards DB NyZier Fourqurean LB Tomon Fox DB Steven Gilmore DB Al’zillion ‘AZ’ Hamilton T Blake Hance T Bryce Henderson LB Nikhai Hill-Green DB Tanner Ingle DB Alex Johnson TE Rohan Jones DT Tim Keenan III DB Cam Lampkin DT Jaxson Moi DT Larrell Murchison LB Elias Neal DT Bill Norton DE Darryl Peterson III WR Brennan Presley LB Monty Rice WR Tyler Scott DB Nate Valcarcel

Scott, 24, a native of Akron, Ohio, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

He joined the Colts’ practice squad but was released in September. The Seahawks then signed Scott to their squad in October but released him soon after, at which point he caught on with the Rams.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.