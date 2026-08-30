Rams Officially Cut 31 To Finalize Initial Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Los Angeles Rams announced their final cuts to get the initial 53-man roster on Sunday. 

Rams helmet

The full list includes: 

  1. LB Nick Andersen
  2. T A.J. Arcuri
  3. WR Alex Bachman
  4. G Austin Blaske
  5. P Jack Bouwmeester
  6. G Wyatt Bowles
  7. RB Dean Connors
  8. DB Alex Cook
  9. LB Devean Deal
  10. WR Tru Edwards
  11. DB NyZier Fourqurean
  12. LB Tomon Fox
  13. DB Steven Gilmore
  14. DB Al’zillion ‘AZ’ Hamilton
  15. T Blake Hance
  16. T Bryce Henderson
  17. LB Nikhai Hill-Green
  18. DB Tanner Ingle
  19. DB Alex Johnson
  20. TE Rohan Jones
  21. DT Tim Keenan III
  22. DB Cam Lampkin
  23. DT Jaxson Moi
  24. DT Larrell Murchison
  25. LB Elias Neal
  26. DT Bill Norton
  27. DE Darryl Peterson III
  28. WR Brennan Presley
  29. LB Monty Rice
  30. WR Tyler Scott
  31. DB Nate Valcarcel 

Scott, 24, a native of Akron, Ohio, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp. 

He joined the Colts’ practice squad but was released in September. The Seahawks then signed Scott to their squad in October but released him soon after, at which point he caught on with the Rams.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.

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