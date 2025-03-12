Rams Officially Releasing Cooper Kupp Today

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams have informed WR Cooper Kupp he will be released today.

This has been expected for some time as Los Angeles has not had much luck trading Kupp despite shopping him for weeks.

He’ll now be free to sign with whichever team he chooses as a free agent.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kupp as the news is available.