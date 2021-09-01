Rams Officially Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Rams announced they have officially signed 14 players to their practice squad.

That leaves Los Angeles with three open spots given they have an international exemption for one player.

We've signed 14 players to our practice squad: — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 1, 2021

Kiser, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.75M contract when the Rams waived him coming out of camp.

In 2020, Kiser appeared in nine games for the Rams and recorded 77 tackles, one forced fumble and three passes defended.