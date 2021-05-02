Rams Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Rams announced Sunday they have finalized their nine-player undrafted free agent class.

The full list includes:

Iowa State WR Landen Akers Merrimack DB Jovan Grant Texas State WR Jeremiah Haydel Pittsburgh S Paris Ford Iowa OT Alaric Jackson Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith Boston College OLB Max Roberts Air Force DT George Silvanic BYU S Troy Warner

Ford, 22, was a two-year starter at Pittsburgh and was named first-team All-ACC as a junior in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games.

During his four-year college career, Ford recorded 147 total tackles, six tackles for loss, no sacks, three forced fumbles, six interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 29 games.