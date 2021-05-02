Rams Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Rams announced Sunday they have finalized their nine-player undrafted free agent class.
The full list includes:
- Iowa State WR Landen Akers
- Merrimack DB Jovan Grant
- Texas State WR Jeremiah Haydel
- Pittsburgh S Paris Ford
- Iowa OT Alaric Jackson
- Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith
- Boston College OLB Max Roberts
- Air Force DT George Silvanic
- BYU S Troy Warner
Ford, 22, was a two-year starter at Pittsburgh and was named first-team All-ACC as a junior in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games.
During his four-year college career, Ford recorded 147 total tackles, six tackles for loss, no sacks, three forced fumbles, six interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 29 games.
