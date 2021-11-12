Rams Open To Extending Odell Beckham Jr & Von Miller

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that despite signing Odell Beckham Jr to a one-year contract, it’s possible this could end up being a long-term relationship.

Rapoport says he gets a sense that Beckham wants to find a long-term fit where he can play the next three years or more.

Jeremy Fowler adds that the Rams are interested in extending Beckham and Von Miller. However, they’re in a good position even if both players walk, seeing as they could collect compensatory picks for them in 2023.

Beckham agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams that will pay him up to $4.25 million that includes a $500,000 signing bonus and $750,000 for the remainder of the season.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 had any team claimed him.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 6 edge defender out of 108 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.