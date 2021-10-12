Rams Place CB Darious Williams On IR, Activate OT Tremayne Anchrum From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday they have placed CB Darious Williams on injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve T Tremayne Anchrum

• Reserve/Injured DB Darious Williams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 12, 2021

The Rams also activated OT Tremayne Anchrum from injured reserve.

Williams will miss a minimum of three games before he’s eligible to return. He injured his ankle in Thursday night’s win against the Seahawks.

Williams, 28, went undrafted out of UAB in 2018 before catching on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He was later waived and claimed by the Rams, remaining on the roster for the rest of the season.

The Rams re-signed Williams as a restricted free agent this offseason. He’s slated to earn a salary of $4.766 million for the 2021 season under the first-round tender.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in five games for the Rams and recorded 29 total tackles , no interceptions and two pass defenses.