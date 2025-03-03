Rams Place Exclusive Rights Tender On OL Dylan McMahon

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they’ve tendered exclusive rights free agent OL Dylan McMahon.

McMahon, 24, was drafted by the Eagles with the No. 190 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4,206,100 including a $186,100 signing bonus.

However, the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

From there, the Rams signed him off the Eagles’ practice squad and on to their active roster last year.

In 2024, McMahon appeared and started in one game for the Rams.