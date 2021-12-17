Rams Place Four More On COVID-19 List Including TE Tyler Higbee

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve placed G Jamil Demby, DB Grant Haley, TE Tyler Higbee and LB Justin Lawler on the COVID-19 list.

Higbee was actually placed on the COVID-19 list this Monday, but was able to test out of it.

Higbee, 28, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.25 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Higbee has appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 44 passes for 395 yards receiving and three touchdowns.