Rams Place G David Edwards On IR, Promote C Matt Skura

The Rams announced they have placed G David Edwards on injured reserve and promoted C Matt Skura from the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Active Roster C Matt Skura

• Reserve/Injured G David Edwards

• Waived, No Recall RB Jake Funk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 11, 2022

Edwards is in the concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion in as many weeks this past Sunday.

He now will miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to come back from IR as the Rams’ injury woes on the interior offensive line continue.

Los Angeles also waived RB Jake Funk.

Edwards, 25, was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Edwards has appeared in four games and made four starts for the Rams at left guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 45 guard out of 74 qualifying players.

Skura, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad before returning to Baltimore on a future/reserve contract the following offseason.

Skura was eventually promoted to Baltimore’s active roster in September of 2017. He returned to the Ravens on an original-round restricted deal worth $2.133 million in 2019 and re-signed on a one-year deal in 2020.

Skura signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason as Miami trimmed its roster down to 53. The Giants signed him to their practice squad last season and promoted him in September of last year. He caught on with the Rams’ practice squad last month.

In 2020, Skura appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts for the Ravens at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 34 overall center out of 36 qualifying players.