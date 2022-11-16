Rams Place Three On IR Including Cooper Kupp, Designate G David Edwards To Return

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have officially placed WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, along with OT Chandler Brewer and OT Alaric Jackson.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice G David Edwards

• Reserve/Injured T Chandler Brewer, T Alaric Jackson, WR Cooper Kupp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 16, 2022

Los Angeles also designated G David Edwards to return from injured reserve. He has three weeks to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The players on IR can return after four weeks, but Kupp (high ankle sprain) might not be back if the team keeps losing. Jackson is out for the year with blood clots, while Brewer had knee surgery.

Kupp, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension this summer.

In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.