Rams Place WR Tutu Atwell & ILB Travin Howard On IR, Waive DE Jonah Williams

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Tutu Atwell and ILB Travin Howard on injured reserve and waived DE Jonah Williams.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived DE Jonah Williams

• Reserve/Injured WR Tutu Atwell

• Reserve/Injured LB Travin Howard — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 2, 2021

Atwell, 22, was a three-year starter at Louisville and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2019. The Rams selected Atwell with pick No. 57 overall in the second round.

Atwell signed a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus. He is getting a season-ending surgery after injuring his shoulder Sunday.

In 2021, Atwell has appeared in eight games for the Rams and totaled 87 kick return yards and 54 punt return yards. He did not catch a pass.

During his three-year career at Louisville, Atwell recorded 140 receptions for 2,307 yards (16.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.