Rams Placed CB Darious Williams On Reserve/Retired List

The Rams announced they are placing veteran CB Darious Williams on the reserve/retired list.

Williams, 32, wound up going undrafted out of UAB in the 2018 NFL Draft and later signed a rookie deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens released Williams in October of 2018, where he was claimed by the Rams.

Los Angeles chose to tender Williams as a restricted free agent in 2021. As an unrestricted free agent in 2022, he signed a three-year, $30 million contract.

He was set to make a base salary of $9 million in the final year of his deal in 2024 before the Jaguars released him to save $11.5 million in cap space. Los Angeles signed him to a contract in March of 2024 and he has remained with the team since.

In 2025, Williams appeared in 12 games with the Rams and made three starts. He recorded 25 tackles, eight pass defenses, and one interception.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.