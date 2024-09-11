Rams Make Six Roster Moves, Including Placing WR Puka Nacua On IR

The Rams announced they are placing three on injured reserve including WR Puka Nacua, OT Joseph Noteboom, and G Steve Avila.

After initially attempting to play through his re-aggravated knee injury, Nacua was forced to leave the team’s game against the Lions.

The Rams also signed OT Geron Christian, OL Dylan McMahon, and DB Ahkello Witherspoon.

Nacua, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He is in the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026.

In 2023, Nacua started all 17 games and caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also added 12 rushes for 89 yards (7.4 YPC).

In 2024, Nacua has appeared in one game for the Rams and caught four passes on four targets for 35 yards to go along with one rush for seven yards.