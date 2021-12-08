Rams Promote RB Mekhi Sargent, Re-Sign WR J.J. Koski To PS

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams are promoting RB Mekhi Sargent to the active roster and re-signed WR J.J. Koski to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Sargent, 24, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in May. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was cut loose in October and re-signed to Tennessee’s practice squad but was cut a week later.

The Rams signed him to their practice last month and activated him in recent weeks before returning to the taxi squad.

In 2021, Sargent has appeared in four games and recorded four rushing attempts for nine yards (2.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.