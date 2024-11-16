Rams Promote Two Players Including DE Jonah Williams

The Los Angeles Rams are elevating OT Geron Christian and DE Jonah Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11, per the transaction wire.

Williams, 29, signed with the Rams back in 2020 as an undrafted free agent in April. After training camp, Williams was released and signed back to the team’s practice squad.

Following the 2020 season, the Rams signed Williams to a futures contract. They later waived him in November of 2021 and brought him back on the practice squad again shortly after.

Los Angeles signed him to another futures contract in February of 2022, and he stayed with the Rams until his contract expired after the 2023 season. He caught on with the Vikings last offseason and bounced on and off their practice squad.

The Rams signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad last month.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in one game for the Vikings and four games for the Rams, recording two tackles.