Rams Re-Sign DE Jonah Williams To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they re-signed DE Jonah Williams to their practice squad on Tuesday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed to Practice Squad Veteran DE Jonah Williamspic.twitter.com/uPk7HCvGmh — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 6, 2024

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DT David Olajiga (International) OL A.J. Arcuri TE Miller Forristall DB Tanner Ingle DB Shaun Jolly TE Nikola Kalinic WR Drake Stoops OLB Keir Thomas DT Cory Durden WR Quintez Cephus DB Quindell Johnson DB Cam Lampkin T Geron Christian ILB Elias Neal LB Tony Fields P Ty Zentner DL Jonah Williams

Los Angeles cut Williams earlier today but is quickly bringing him back.

Williams, 28, signed with the Rams back in 2020 as an undrafted free agent in April. After training camp, Williams was released and signed back to the team’s practice squad.

Following the 2020 season, the Rams signed Williams to a futures contract. They later waived him in November of 2021 and brought him back on the practice squad again shortly after.

Los Angeles signed him to another futures contract in February of 2022, and he stayed with the Rams until his contract expired after the 2023 season. He caught on with the Vikings’ last offseason and bounced on and off their practice squad.

The Rams signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad last month.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in one game for the Vikings and three games for the Rams, recording one tackle.