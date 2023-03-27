Rams Re-Sign DL Marquise Copeland

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve signed DL Marquise Copeland to a one-year deal.

Copeland, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Cincinnati back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams and was on and off of their roster for the past few years.

The Rams declined to tender Copeland a restricted offer for the 2023 season this offseason.

In 2022, Copeland appeared in 15 games for the Rams and recorded 31 tackles and a sack.