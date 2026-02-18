Rams Re-Sign OL David Quessenberry To One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Rams announced they re-signed David Quessenberry to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

We've re-signed OL David Quessenberry to one-year deal ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8F7KMFzlVx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 18, 2026

Quessenberry, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $2.273 million rookie contract, however, in 2014 he was diagnosed with lymphoma and missed the bulk of the next few years. He spent 2016 on the non-football injury list and after returning in 2017 was waived and signed to the practice squad.

Houston waived Quessenberry again coming out of training camp in 2018 and he caught on with the Titans on their practice squad. He returned on futures deals for 2019 and 2020, bouncing back and forth between their practice squad and active roster.

The Titans declined to tender Quessenberry as a restricted free agent in 2022 and he later joined the Bills on a one-year deal before signing with the Vikings in August of 2023. Minnesota re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 and caught on with the Rams to a one-year deal last year.

In 2025, Quessenberry appeared in 13 games for the Rams.